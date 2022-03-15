Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,696 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPM stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,804,229. The stock has a market cap of $388.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

