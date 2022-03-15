Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes $1.78 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 69,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 35.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.22. 80,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,002,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $74.63 and a 1 year high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

