Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.12 and last traded at C$4.13. 1,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.16.
The company has a market capitalization of C$50.11 million and a P/E ratio of 38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.07.
Decisive Dividend Company Profile (CVE:DE)
See Also
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.