Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Trading 14% Higher

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating) shares traded up 14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 141,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 183,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$51.39 million and a PE ratio of -6.48.

Defense Metals Company Profile (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

