Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. 3,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 7,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

Get Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.