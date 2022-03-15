Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) will post ($0.93) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Delcath Systems posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delcath Systems.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:DCTH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. 4,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.57. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Delcath Systems by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

