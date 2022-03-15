Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.26. 8,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,259,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Specifically, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $219,995.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 208,177 shares of company stock worth $8,891,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.