Dent Market Capitalization Achieves $230.11 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Dent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $230.11 million and $37.91 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dent has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

DENT is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

