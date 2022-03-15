Dent Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $223.52 million and approximately $42.46 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dent has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dent Coin Profile

DENT is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

