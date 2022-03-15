Deric S. Eubanks Sells 31,241 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Stock

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE BHR traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. 361,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.68. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.