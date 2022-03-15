Deric S. Eubanks Sells 31,241 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Stock

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE BHR traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. 361,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.68. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 1,215,045 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after buying an additional 735,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,756.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 537,954 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,640,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,605,000 after buying an additional 453,404 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.