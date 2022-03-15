Developed International Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDM) Trading Up 0.3%

Developed International Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDM – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.97 and last traded at $49.66. Approximately 2,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.52.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Developed International Equity Select ETF (RNDM)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Developed International Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Developed International Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.