Developed International Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDM) Trading Up 0.3%

Developed International Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDM – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.97 and last traded at $49.66. Approximately 2,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.52.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Developed International Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Developed International Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.