Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 21,470 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $268,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,077 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $81,857.19.

On Monday, January 31st, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,032 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $219,316.88.

NYSE ATEN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.88. 663,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,126. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $983.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.05.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

