DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.45. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $10.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics (Get Rating)
DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
