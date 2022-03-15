DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Down 5.8%

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 4,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 248,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.79 and a quick ratio of 26.79.
About DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)
DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.
