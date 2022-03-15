DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $156.00 to $147.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $161.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $138.00 to $122.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $168.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $165.00 to $147.00.

3/9/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $161.00 to $170.00.

3/7/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in a year's time. The stock received a boost following the solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat estimates and improved year over year. The results gained from customer demand and improved product assortment, which, in turn, led to strong sales and merchandise margin momentum. The bottom line gained from gross margin rate expansion and lower SG&A costs. As a result, management raised the fiscal 2021 guidance. It also noted that the company kickstarted the fiscal fourth quarter on a solid note. Its store expansion initiatives bode well. However, it incurred COVID-related costs, including extra compensation and safety expenses, in the quarter under review. Higher freight costs and supply-chain issues also remain concerning.”

3/1/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:DKS traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.45. 75,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day moving average is $119.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 12.61%.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after buying an additional 258,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $10,383,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 663,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,445,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

