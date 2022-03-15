DIGG (DIGG) Price Hits $28,225.85

DIGG (DIGG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, DIGG has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28,225.85 or 0.72148431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $193,145.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.91 or 0.06684004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,108.33 or 0.99965262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00040138 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

