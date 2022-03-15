Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.38%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

