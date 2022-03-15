Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,382 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $12,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 441,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,635,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $314,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.13. 1,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,636. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

