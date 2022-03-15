Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.94

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and traded as low as $3.11. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 26,415,647 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 105.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

