Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.28. 8,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 874% from the average session volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion World Without Waste ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion World Without Waste ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in Direxion World Without Waste ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter.

