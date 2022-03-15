disBalancer (DDOS) Market Cap Reaches $1.86 Million

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $287,216.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, disBalancer has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045871 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.90 or 0.06690357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,349.37 or 1.00446954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00039986 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,029,548 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.