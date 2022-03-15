Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.81. 10,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 6,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISAU. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 53.8% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 979,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 342,601 shares during the period.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

