DistX (DISTX) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

DistX (DISTX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. DistX has a market cap of $11,061.23 and approximately $30,507.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DistX has traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DistX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.87 or 0.06651876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,016.27 or 1.00985125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040151 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

