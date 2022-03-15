DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:DLO opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. DLocal has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $73.43.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DLocal during the second quarter worth $53,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in DLocal by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at $1,960,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.
About DLocal (Get Rating)
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DLocal (DLO)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.