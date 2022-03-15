DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. DLocal has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $73.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DLocal during the second quarter worth $53,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in DLocal by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at $1,960,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLO shares. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

