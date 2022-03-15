DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 136,769 shares.The stock last traded at $33.00 and had previously closed at $33.12.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DMC Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $639.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.
About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
