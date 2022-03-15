DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 136,769 shares.The stock last traded at $33.00 and had previously closed at $33.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DMC Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $639.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.18.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

