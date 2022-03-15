Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Critical Survey

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -14.76% -3.78% -1.59% MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dolphin Entertainment and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dolphin Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 745.07%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Dolphin Entertainment has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has a beta of -2.64, indicating that its share price is 364% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $24.05 million 1.19 -$1.94 million N/A N/A MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $31.31 million 1.12 -$5.07 million N/A N/A

Dolphin Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment own, develops, operates, franchises, and supports relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of April 30, 2021, this segment operated 301 relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brand. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, its internally-developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

