Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 13th total of 85,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.08.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.11%.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Donegal Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 636.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group (Get Rating)

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.