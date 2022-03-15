Douglas R. Casella Sells 13,431 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) Director Douglas R. Casella sold 13,431 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $1,154,663.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $87.90. 510,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.62. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.32 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.14, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,005,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 42,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114,237 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,090,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

