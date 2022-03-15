Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Up 8%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.10. Approximately 17,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,374,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

DOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Get Doximity alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.37.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,814,420.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $82,385,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $102,098,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth $62,521,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth $49,443,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.