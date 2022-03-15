Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Up 8%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.10. Approximately 17,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,374,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.
DOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.37.
In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,814,420.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $82,385,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $102,098,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth $62,521,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth $49,443,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
