DP Poland (LON:DPP) Trading Down 7.1%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07). Approximately 475,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 316,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.60 ($0.07).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.26 million and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

