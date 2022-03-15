Driver Group (LON:DRV) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $44.84

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.84 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 38.81 ($0.50). Driver Group shares last traded at GBX 38.81 ($0.50), with a volume of 13,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.13 million and a P/E ratio of 18.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Driver Group’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

In other Driver Group news, insider Steven Norris acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £23,500 ($30,559.17). Also, insider Mark Wheeler acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,003.90).

Driver Group Company Profile

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Europe & Americas, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

