Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $226,490.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $266,860.00.

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. 3,886,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DBX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Dropbox by 566.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,679,000 after buying an additional 1,300,119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Dropbox by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,067,000 after buying an additional 63,969 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,812,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,526,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,615,000 after buying an additional 331,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

