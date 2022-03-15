Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $226,490.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $266,860.00.
NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. 3,886,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.91.
Several research firms recently commented on DBX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Dropbox by 566.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,679,000 after buying an additional 1,300,119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Dropbox by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,067,000 after buying an additional 63,969 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,812,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,526,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,615,000 after buying an additional 331,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
