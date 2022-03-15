Dunelm Group plc Declares Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1674 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Several brokerages have commented on DNLMY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.91) to GBX 1,400 ($18.21) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

