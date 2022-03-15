Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 17,379 Shares

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 17,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,539.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 39,796 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,178,904.48.
- On Monday, March 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,810 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,302,041.60.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 82,440 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.57 per share, for a total transaction of $7,136,830.80.
- On Friday, February 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 29,629 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,677,276.44.
- On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 1,020 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.80 per share, for a total transaction of $92,616.00.
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,816,968.68.
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 12,200 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,522.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,760.41.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.88 per share, for a total transaction of $555,874.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,930,352.20.
DUOL traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,176. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average of $125.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Duolingo Inc has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $204.99.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $140,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Duolingo
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
