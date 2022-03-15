Dynamite (DYNMT) Achieves Market Cap of $12,770.12

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $12,770.12 and approximately $59,613.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00285203 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003678 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000555 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.08 or 0.01182047 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,565 coins and its circulating supply is 386,858 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

