Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate Sells 10,000 Shares

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DEA stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. 664,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,181. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.86%.

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.