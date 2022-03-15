easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 511,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,566.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EJTTF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

