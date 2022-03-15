easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 511,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,566.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EJTTF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

About easyJet (Get Rating)

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

