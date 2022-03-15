Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN stock opened at $148.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.01. Eaton has a 1-year low of $131.86 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

