Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EVV stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,731,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,555,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 849,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 332,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,273,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,713,000 after buying an additional 207,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

