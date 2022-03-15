EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $23.28, but opened at $24.11. EchoStar shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 1,614 shares traded.

Specifically, Director R Stanton Dodge purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

SATS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.20 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

EchoStar Company Profile (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.