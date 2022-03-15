Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.00

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 25122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.93. The stock has a market cap of £3.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.85.
About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)
Read More
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Edenville Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenville Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.