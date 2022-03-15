Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.00

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 25122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.93. The stock has a market cap of £3.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.85.

About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

