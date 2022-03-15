Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.86.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
EPC opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.
In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
