EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Trading 13.1% Higher

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. 1,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18.
EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.
