eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Shares Down 21.6%

Shares of eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating) dropped 21.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of eDreams ODIGEO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

