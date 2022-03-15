Efinity One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.14 Million (EFI)

Efinity (EFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Efinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Efinity has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.64 or 0.06597861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,294.76 or 1.00114705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040349 BTC.

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

