Einsteinium (EMC2) Hits Market Cap of $4.22 Million

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $9,998.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.01 or 0.00268421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001252 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,411,614 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

