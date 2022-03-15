Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 5,822 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE ESTC traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.07. 1,893,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,403. Elastic has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Elastic by 2,844.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 84.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

