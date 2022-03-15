Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $384,963.62

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $384,963.62 and $30,366.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

