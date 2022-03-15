Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Update

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 184,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of ELDN stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $16.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELDN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 839,403 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 221,945 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

ELDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

