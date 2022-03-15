Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Trimmed by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 463,088 shares of company stock valued at $123,661,296 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.80. The stock had a trading volume of 110,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,221. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.07. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $260.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

